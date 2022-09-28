Rabiot reveals his demands to sign a new Juventus deal

One man who could leave Juventus as a free agent at the end of this season is Adrien Rabiot.

The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium for free in the summer of 2019.

He has been an ever-present in the Bianconeri team since that time, but he is not a player their fans appreciate very much.

Juventus is also open to selling him and they accepted a bid for his signature from Manchester United in the last transfer window.

The Red Devils only failed to sign him because he made an outrageous demand on them.

He is now expected to leave as a free agent as one of the club’s high earners.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the midfielder will consider renewing his contract at Juve as long as they would not reduce his current earnings of around 7.5m euros per season.

However, Juve will not offer him that much money on a new deal for financial reasons.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our more reliable players at the moment. However, the midfielder is not worth that much money.

Because we have worked on reducing our wage budget, it makes zero sense for him to remain our top earner.

We would find a replacement on the market that will earn far less than what he currently makes.