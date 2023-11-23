Adrien Rabiot has disclosed that Max Allegri expressed interest in bringing him to Juventus before the manager left the club in 2019. Rabiot joined the Bianconeri as a free agent when Maurizio Sarri was the club’s manager, having taken over from Allegri that summer.

After two seasons, Allegri returned to Juventus, and during their time together, Rabiot and Allegri developed a strong and positive relationship. Rabiot chose to remain at the Allianz Stadium and extended his contract at Juventus last season, citing his admiration for the coach as a significant factor.

The French midfielder and Allegri share a positive working dynamic, and Rabiot has now revealed that it was Allegri who played a key role in luring him to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I had met Allegri the season before arriving at Juventus and it was he who wanted me here, but when I signed, he left straight away.

“When we met again there was immediate chemistry. I had come for six months without playing, I had received some criticism and I still had to adapt, but I grew a lot.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has enjoyed working with Max Allegri more than any other player since the gaffer returned to Turin and we can understand why he speaks so well of his manager.

Hopefully, that relationship will prompt him to extend his contract with us for another season.