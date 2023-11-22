After joining Juventus in the summer of 2019, it took Adrien Rabiot a while to prove his worth at the club.

The Frenchman had two underwhelming campaigns under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, but his displays gradually improved following the return of Max Allegri in 2021.

For the 28-year-old, this might not be a coincidence given the special rapport that the two men share.

Rabiot reveals that it was Allegri who first wanted him at Juventus during his first spell at the club.

The midfielder praises his manager for his winning mentality and the way he lives the game.

“I had met Allegri the season before arriving at Juve and he is the one who wanted me here, but when I signed, he had already left,” explains the former PSG man in his interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“When we met again there was an immediate connection. I came to the club after spending six months without playing. I had received some criticism and I still had to adapt, but I improved a lot.

“I know the coach’s mentality, I know what he wants from us. We share the same winning approach.

“We talked a lot during the season and he also often sends me messages, even when I’m on holiday!

“When the coach gets angry in the final minutes we can’t help but see it from the pitch, but this aspect of Allegri is also positive. He lives the matches to the fullest and wants to stay in the game until the end.

“I am happy to wear the captain’s armband, especially considering the history of this club.”

The France international said it’s not the time to discuss his contract renewal, but did talk about his role model in the sport.

“My idol is Steven Gerrard, a box-to-box midfielder capable of scoring by shooting from thirty meters and then sliding to defend his goal. At the time he was already a modern player.

“My dream? I choose the Champions League because I believe it is the most difficult competition to win.”

Rabiot also revealed that he shares a special bond with Bologna coach Thiago Motta dating back to their time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

“At PSG, everyone was good to me, but I had a special relationship with Thiago Motta with whom I played in midfield.

“Even then, I imagined he could become a coach because he had the vision and often spoke about tactics.”