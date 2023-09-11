Adrien Rabiot stands out as one of the rare footballers who have chosen not to ink a boot deal, and the Frenchman recently shed light on his decision.

Known for his reserved nature and a tendency to avoid controversial statements or social media posts, Rabiot keeps a low profile off the pitch.

Despite being one of France’s premier football talents, Rabiot remains an attractive prospect for sportswear brands to become their sponsored athlete.

However, Rabiot opts to wear different brands of boots every time he steps onto the pitch, for both club and country. This unconventional choice means he foregoes a significant source of income, which most footballers eagerly embrace.

The Frenchman has now revealed his reasoning behind this unique decision.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I want to be free. Football boots can be good one day and not so good another day, so I want to choose what’s best for me.

“Having no contract, I could go from Adidas to Nike. Comfort is what counts, not aesthetics. I make my living well enough not to tell myself I need that money.”

Juve FC Says

It is a surprise that Rabiot does not have a boot deal yet, but the Frenchman’s explanation is spot-on.

Because he is contented with the money he has, he does not have to inconvenience himself by wearing a bad boost just because he hads a boot deal with a brand.