Rabiot set for bigger role under Allegri because of his unique qualities

Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot is set for a bigger role at the Allianz Stadium next season because he is seen as ideal for the type of football that Max Allegri wants to play.

The Frenchman has been starring for France at Euro 2020, but he didn’t always seem to fit in at Juventus last season.

He appeared to play most games under Andrea Pirlo because the likes of Arthur weren’t available.

His time at Juve since he joined them from PSG in 2019 hasn’t been as influential as the Bianconeri had expected.

They even considered him one of the players that could be sold this summer.

However, Calciomercato is now reporting that he is set to play a big role in the Juventus team next season and beyond.

The report says he “knows how to combine quantity, running, physical strength with quality” and “he is showing flexibility in a role, that of left-back, in which Alex Sandro had to work overtime”.

These qualities are said to make him an attractive talent to most teams in Europe and Juve knows it would be their loss if they allow him to leave the club this summer.

They have now decided to keep him and build their future midfield around him, so claims the report.