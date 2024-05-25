Adrien Rabiot may have played his last game for Juventus as the midfielder is injured and will now miss the final game of the season against Monza.

Rabiot has been an important player for the Bianconeri and would certainly have started the game against Monza if he were fit.

Juventus will be managed one more time by Paolo Montero, who is acting in an interim capacity before the Bianconeri finalise a deal with Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri are looking to end the term with a win, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve will not have the luxury of calling on Rabiot to play for them in that game.

The Bianconeri will have to replace him in their lineup, as he has been one of the key players in their squad this season.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of the first names on our team sheet in the last two campaigns, and there are uncertainties about his future.

Keeping him is a must, and even if he misses the game, we need to ensure that it is not his last fixture as a Juventus player.

Whoever we field in that game against Monza must do well and ensure we end the campaign with a win.