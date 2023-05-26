Rabiot set to wave goodbye to the Juventus fans at the weekend

Juventus is expected to undergo significant player departures at the conclusion of this season, with the likes of Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes likely to be offloaded by the Bianconeri.

Consequently, these players will bid farewell to the fans during their last home game, and this weekend’s match could potentially mark Adrien Rabiot’s final appearance at the Allianz Stadium.

Rabiot, who has shown considerable improvement this season, had been a target for a contract extension as his current deal expires at the end of the campaign. However, with Juventus being deducted ten league points, effectively ending their Champions League aspirations for next season, they may face financial constraints and decreased appeal, making it difficult to retain Rabiot’s services.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that, without Champions League football, Juventus lacks the financial resources and allure to retain the French midfielder. As a result, Rabiot will bid his final farewell to the Bianconeri supporters in their last home game, while Premier League clubs engage in a battle to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in superb form for us this season, but a lack of money and Champions League football has denied us the chance to keep one of the finest midfielders around, hopefully, this is not something we will come to regret, it is not as if Juve did not have ample time to sort an extension out.