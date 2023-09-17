Adrien Rabiot has set a personal goal-scoring target for himself at Juventus this season as he continues to improve his goal-scoring prowess. The French midfielder emerged as one of Juventus’ leading goal-scorers last season, marking it as his most prolific campaign in front of goal.

Recognising the need for additional goal contributors within the squad, Juventus has transitioned to using two strikers, with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic taking on primary attacking roles. Nevertheless, the team acknowledges that other members of the squad must also step up to provide goals.

Rabiot, displaying a growing commitment to contributing offensively, has set a new goal-scoring target for himself this season. His determination to increase his goal tally demonstrates his readiness to play a significant role in Juventus’ goal-scoring efforts this term.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Improving last season will be difficult. There are fewer games. I definitely want to do at least 7-8 to help the team. Up front, there are Fede and Dusan who score goals and it’s good for us. Obviously getting assists and goals is a goal for me.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot did well on the goalscoring front last season and we can trust him to score a few in this campaign as well.

However, the midfielder has to do his primary job in midfield well because that counts the most.