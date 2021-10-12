Rabiot sparks controversy in France following Covid-19 positive test

Last Sunday proved to be a night of celebrations for France, as the reigning World Champions won the UEFA Nations League following an entertaining clash against Spain at the San Siro Stadium in Milano.

La Furia Roja opened the scoring through Mikel Oyarzabal at the 64th minute, but Karim Benzema replied two minutes later, and Kylian Mbappé scored the winner which sparked major controversy related to the offside rules.

However, one man ended up missing the celebrations, and he happens to be Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 26-year-old took part in Les Bleus’ dramatic Semi Final victory over Belgium in the Semi Finals on Thursday, but he later tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Paris Saint Germain man is currently in isolation for ten days, and he’ll miss the Bianconeri’s clash against Roma next Sunday.

According to La Repubblica via ILBianconero, the midfielder’s positive test reignited the debate in France, as the player apparently refused to be vaccinated against the worldwide pandemic.

The regulations related to vaccination have sparked endless debates around the world, with some believing that it should be mandatory, while others feel that it should remain optional.

It remains to be seen when Rabiot will be considered available for selection again, as Juventus are set to endure a rough patch of matches in the next three weeks.