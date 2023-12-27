Adrien Rabiot is a player that Juventus is eager to retain beyond the current season, even though he is set to become a free agent in the summer. The French midfielder has been a standout performer for Juventus over the past two seasons, consistently displaying excellent form.

Last summer, Rabiot agreed to a one-year contract extension with Juventus, providing the club with a temporary solution. Throughout the current season, Juventus has been keen on securing his services for a longer-term deal. However, Rabiot’s camp has not shown urgency in signing a new contract, considering they agreed to the short-term extension in the summer.

As Juventus anticipates a positive response from Rabiot, a report from Calciomercato suggests that the midfielder is still undecided about his future. Rabiot has not committed to signing a new deal with Juventus nor has he determined his next club, creating a degree of uncertainty about his footballing future.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of the finest players at Juventus in the last year and we have to keep him in the group for the long term.

The midfielder is one of the key members of Max Allegri’s squad and we have to do our best to ensure that he stays on.