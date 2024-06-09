Rabiot was not fit enough for their last friendly match, and Didier Deschamps didn’t want to risk his star midfielder.

They had hoped he would be available for their game against Canada, but a report on Tuttojuve claims the Juve star is still not fit enough.

Rabiot is expected to be a key player for France at Euro 2024, but he is likely to miss the game against Canada.

The report indicates he is still training alone, which means he will not be part of the team for the match against the North Americans.

France still hopes he will play at the Euros, and he is missing these warm-up games to preserve his fitness.