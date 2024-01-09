Adrien Rabiot is currently sidelined with an injury, which will force him to miss Juventus’ Coppa Italia match against Frosinone. Despite the setback, the Frenchman has been a pivotal player for the Bianconeri this season, having signed a one-year contract extension at the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

Juventus has been appreciative of Rabiot’s contributions and is actively pursuing a new long-term contract with him. His presence on the team sheet is highly valued when he is fit, making his absence a disappointment for the team.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Rabiot hopes to recover in time for the Serie A game against Sassuolo following the Frosinone match.

Additionally, there are concerns about the fitness of Federico Chiesa, and a decision regarding the Azzurri star’s involvement will be made closer to the game based on his signs of improvement, as mentioned in the report.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our key men, but we do not have to force him to play the cup game.

Every player in the Juve squad wants to win the cup, so we expect them to do well if they are chosen to play the game.