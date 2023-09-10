Adrien Rabiot has become an indispensable player for Juventus, and the club is keen on retaining him. Despite running down his previous contract last season, Juventus worked diligently to convince him to stay, eventually signing a new one-year deal with him.

Juventus remains committed to keeping Rabiot at the club and intends to engage in discussions with his representatives regarding a contract extension. It appears that the midfielder himself has expressed his desire to continue his stay at the club in the long term, indicating his satisfaction with life at Juventus.

Italian journalist Daniele Longo reveals this. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At Juve, there is important and probably definitive news: Adrien Rabiot, through his mother-agent Veronique, has made it clear to the club that he wants to extend for even more seasons. This is an unexpected step that Cristiano Giuntoli wants to materialise as soon as possible. The first rumours speak of a meeting scheduled for November, but more likely, January will be the right month to reach agreements.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is such a key player for us nowadays and this is one of the best pieces of news we can get.

The midfielder has the absolute trust of his manager and is a leading figure in the dressing room, so keeping him would represent a major win for us as a club.