Rabiot tells Juventus how much it will cost to keep him

Juventus is making a last-ditch attempt to keep Adrien Rabiot after he entered the final six months of his contract with them.

The Bianconeri had wanted to sell him in the summer, but he has been a key player for them this season as they look to get back into the title race following a slow start.

Max Allegri’s men are now within ten points of the top of the league table and his fine performance is one reason they have returned to form.

The Bianconeri now hopes to keep him with them for the long term, but it will not be easy to convince him to stay.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they have been in talks with his entourage and Rabiot has named his price if they want to keep him.

It claims the Frenchman wants 10m euros net to stay, a demand that could force Juve to offload him in this transfer window instead.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a very fine player for us since last year and he is one man we should ideally keep if we are serious about making progress as a club.

However, 10m euros is too much money to hand him as an annual salary when we can add a replacement for him on the market.