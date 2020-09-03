Rabiot: ‘Things have already changed’

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot believes that many things have already changed at the club since the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as first team coach.

The French international was speaking at a press conference following his call-up to the national team, and explained how the new Bianconeri coach has influenced the squad in such a short space of time.

“I only had the opportunity to work with Pirlo for a week, but from what I saw, it is clear that he was a great player,” Rabiot explained during a press conference at the Clairefontaine training camp.

“The playing principles he wants to put into practice correspond to me, and I think it is an advantage to have someone like Pirlo, for all of us and for me in particular as a midfielder.

“Even though I only worked with Pirlo for a few days, many things have changed, starting with the fact that we see that Pirlo was an important player for Juve.

“His staff is made up of former players, and they are younger than Sarri’s, but also closer to what Juventus represents and what Juve is looking for.

“I really hope it works, for them and for all of us, and that Pirlo takes us far, to the top of Europe.”

Rabiot made the move to Turin last summer but struggled to adapt before becoming a mainstay of Sarri’s starting XI.

“I also grew up as a man,” he continued, “because when you go away from a place where you are comfortable you are forced to evolve.

“At Juve I had difficulties at the beginning, but I am optimistic, I like the competition and I fought to earn a place in the team.

“I kept it tight just thinking that when you are a starter in a big club like Juventus, you can also open the doors of the national team; And that’s what happened.

“I am satisfied with how it went in Turin, personally: I started in difficulty but it ended well. You can only score a goal like the one against Milan if you are physically and mentally well.

“The Italian league is superior (to Ligue 1), more difficult in many areas, in intensity and rhythm, even in training, and in tactical preparation.

“But in Ligue 1 there are more individual talents who know how to make a difference, and this is due to the French national team.”

Rabiot came to prominence after coach Carlo Ancelotti gave him his chance at Paris Saint-Germain.

“He is the coach who wanted me in the PSG first team, and he taught me more. I had a good relationship with him.

“He is someone who’s always available who talks a lot with the players, and it was important for me, to integrate myself into a team that was already beginning to have great players.

“Then you can always learn from a human and sporting point of view from everyone.”