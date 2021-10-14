rabiot
Transfer News

Rabiot tipped to leave Juventus as Newcastle emerges as a new suitor

October 14, 2021 - 3:15 pm

Adrien Rabiot has been seeing plenty of playing time at Juventus this season because of a lack of alternatives at the club and he is now expected to be sold soon, according to Calciomercato.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2019, but he has just flattered to deceive.

The Bianconeri look set to finally end their relationship as they search for new midfielders.

The report says apart from Arthur, Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo Bentancur, every other midfielder at the Allianz Stadium is dispensable.

Rabiot leads the likes of Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey as players the club will gladly sell.

The report says there is interest in the Frenchman from the Premier League and Newcastle United is a new suitor.

The Magpies have money to spend after being taken over by the Saudi Arabia government and Rabiot could become their first signing.

It claims that Juve is developing their interest in both Aurelien Tchouameni and Donny van de Beek.

If they sign either midfielder in the January transfer window, they will likely offload Rabiot in the same window so they can save his 7m euros per season salary.

The midfielder is currently out of action with a covid-19 infection and he would miss Juve’s match against Roma this weekend.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Roma pulling out all the stops for Abraham to face Juventus

October 14, 2021
Kamara Marseille

Juventus named alongside AC Milan tracking 21 year-old defensive midfielder

October 14, 2021
Dybala

Doubts arise over attacking pair’s availability against Roma

October 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.