Rabiot tipped to lose Juventus as Newcastle emerges as a new suitor

Adrien Rabiot has been seeing plenty of playing time at Juventus this season because of a lack of alternatives at the club and he is now expected to be sold soon, according to Calciomercato.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2019, but he has just flattered to deceive.

The Bianconeri look set to finally end their relationship as they search for new midfielders.

The report says apart from Arthur, Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo Bentancur, every other midfielder at the Allianz Stadium is dispensable.

Rabiot leads the likes of Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey as players the club will gladly sell.

The report says there is interest in the Frenchman from the Premier League and Newcastle United is a new suitor.

The Magpies have money to spend after being taken over by the Saudi Arabia government and Rabiot could become their first signing.

It claims that Juve is developing their interest in both Aurelien Tchouameni and Donny van de Beek.

If they sign either midfielder in the January transfer window, they will likely offload Rabiot in the same window so they can save his 7m euros per season salary.

The midfielder is currently out of action with a covid-19 infection and he would miss Juve’s match against Roma this weekend.