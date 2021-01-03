Rabiot to finally serve one-match suspension despite sitting out Fiorentina match

Adrien Rabiot is finally set to serve the one-match suspension that he should have served in Juventus’ game against Napoli in October.

The Partenopei didn’t honour that game and it was initially awarded to Juventus as a 3-0 win.

That meant that Rabiot had served his one-match ban since he wasn’t named in the team that Juve put out for the game.

However, the decision of CONI on the 22nd of December to overturn the 3-0 win and ask for the match to be played on another date changed everything.

On the day of the verdict, Juventus faced Fiorentina in the league and the Bianconeri decided to leave the midfielder out of their matchday squad so that he would finally serve the ban if the decision was overturned as it turned out to be.

But Calciomercato is reporting that they didn’t have to leave him out of the game because it didn’t count.

The report says that the ban starts a day after the verdict and that game was Juventus’ last game before the Christmas break.

The Bianconeri will now face Udinese for their first league match of the year, and the midfielder will finally serve his ban.