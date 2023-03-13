Rabiot top, Bonucci flop: Italian media hand grades for Juventus-Sampdoria

Last night, Juventus had to overcome an unexpected comeback from Sampdoria to secure a hard-fought victory at the expense of the Serie A strugglers.

The Bianconeri took the lead through Gleison Bremer before doubling the score thanks to Adrien Rabiot. However, the visitors struck twice in the space of a minute to put themselves back on level terms.

Nonetheless, Rabiot restored the Old Lady’s lead with a splendid finish while Matias Soulé came off the bench to score his maiden goal for the senior squad.

Expectedly, the young Argentine earned favorable grades in the player ratings of the major Italian news outlets, similar to fellow substitutes Juan Cuadrado and Manuel Locatelli.

Nevertheless, Rabiot was quite deservedly the man of the match, earning a grade of 7.5 on most accounts, while Leonardo Bonucci and Dusan Vlahovic got relatively low notes.

So here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Perin 6

Bremer 6

Bonucci 6

Danilo 5,5

De Sciglio 5,5

Barrenechea 5,5

Kostic 6

Fagioli 6,5

Rabiot 7,5

Miretti 6

Vlahovic 5,5

Locatelli 6

Cuadrado 6,5

Soulè 6,5

Allegri 6,5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Perin 6

Bremer 6

Bonucci 5

Danilo 5,5

De Sciglio 5

Barrenechea 5,5

Kostic 5,5

Fagioli 7

Rabiot 8

Miretti 6,5

Vlahovic 5

Locatelli 6,5

Cuadrado 7

Soulè 6,5

Allegri 6,5

TUTTOSPORT

Perin 6

Bremer 6

Bonucci 5

Danilo 6

De Sciglio 5,5

Barrenechea 5,5

Kostic 7

Fagioli 6

Rabiot 7,5

Miretti 6

Vlahovic 6

Locatelli 6,5

Cuadrado 7

Soulè 7

Allegri

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Perin 6

Bremer 6

Bonucci 5

Danilo 5

De Sciglio 5

Barrenechea 5,5

Kostic 6

Fagioli 6,5

Rabiot 7,5

Miretti 6,5

Vlahovic 5,5

Locatelli 6,5

Cuadrado 7

Soulè 6,5

Allegri 6