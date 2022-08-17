Rabiot vs Arthur: Who will Juventus force out of the club?

Juventus is stuck with a number of players who are underperforming in their team at the moment.

The Bianconeri wants to take advantage of this transfer market to offload some, but their efforts to sell off two players have been unsuccessful.

Juve wants to offload Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot, but neither player could find an agreement with another club.

Valencia was keen on Arthur, but the Spaniards cannot meet his salary demands, and he would not take a pay cut.

Manchester United has agreed to a transfer fee with Juve over the sale of Rabiot, but the Frenchman’s demands has forced them to abandon his transfer.

This means both players are available for Max Allegri to use for now, but the Juve gaffer wants to add Leandro Paredes to his squad.

To achieve that, one of these players must leave, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

It claims if Rabiot’s move to United collapses beyond revival, Juve will force Arthur to leave the club.

Juve FC Says

Offloading Arthur and Rabiot is a business Juventus needs to conclude soon because neither player is good enough to remain with us.

We have enjoyed enough of their talents, and they have not performed well enough.

A new man is needed to rejuvenate our midfield, and one of them must give way.