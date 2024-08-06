Adrien Rabiot is still struggling to find himself a new club following his departure from Juventus at the end of last season.

The Frenchman spent five years in Turin, gradually cementing himself as a stalwart in the middle of the park. He was also named vice-captain last term.

However, contract talks between the club’s directors and his mother/agent Veronique proved futile.

The two parties agreed to resume their negotiations after France’s Euro 2024 campaign, but Rabiot and his mother didn’t offer any answers afterwards.

When Juventus ran out of patience, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli announced that the midfielder is no longer part of the squad, wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

But while Rabiot may have expected offers to flock his way after becoming a free agent, the reality has been strikingly different.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the France international has yet to receive an offer higher than the Old Lady’s.

The Bianconeri offered Rabiot a two-year contract with a net salary of 7.5 million euros. However, the player requested double figures while his mother was seeking a lucrative commission.

But as the source tells it, none of the midfielder’s other supposed suitors has been able to match Juve’s proposal.

The report reveals that Liverpool and Manchester United have inquired about the player, but this didn’t lead to a concrete offer.

The same goes for Milan and Real Madrid who were also linked with the 2022 World Cup finalist.

And while Saudi Pro League clubs would be easily able to satisfy Rabiot from a financial perspective, he intends to remain in Europe and play at the top level.