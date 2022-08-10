Juventus is close to selling Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United and this transfer will help them finally bring Leandro Paredes to the Allianz Stadium.

Paredes has been one of the Bianconeri long-term targets and they are still interested in adding him to their squad.

The midfielder currently plays for PSG and the French club has indicated that he is for sale at the right price.

This has alerted Juve, but they need to raise funds to buy the former AS Roma man.

Although they wanted to offload Arthur Melo, the Bianconeri could now make that money from the sale of Rabiot.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb says they have agreed to sell the Frenchman to United.

All that is left for the deal to go through is for the midfielder to agree to personal terms with the English club.

They seem to progress in that regard and it means Juve is very likely to sign Paredes.

Juve FC Says

Our midfield needs new men, and Rabiot has been a failed experiment.

Paredes will surely outperform him in Turin, and we need to act fast to add him to our squad.

The Argentinian has been one of the finest players in the Ligue 1 team, and he should bring his experience of dominating domestic competitions to Turin.