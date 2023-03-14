Rabiot’s former coach urges Juventus to renew his deal

Adrien Rabiot’s contract is running down at Juventus just when it feels like the midfielder is hitting his prime.

This has been arguably his best campaign on the books of the black and whites and Max Allegri would love him to stay. Juve hopes to convince the midfielder to accept their offer and extend his contract with them, but it is very complicated.

Rabiot has many suitors and will evaluate several offers before deciding on his future. This means Juve will struggle to match the highest offer he would receive, which could determine his next club.

His former coach at Toulouse has now urged the black and whites to do their best to keep him in Turin.

Asked if Juve should retain the World Cup finalist, Alain Casanova tells Tuttojuve:

“Obviously, without even thinking too much about it. If I were the Juventus coach I would never want to deprive myself of a player of this level, so decisive, talented, very good at scoring and assisting with a certain continuity. I would absolutely like to keep it. And it deserves renewal. Now it is well integrated within the team, I think that renewing Adrien for the bianconeri would be a big plus in view of the next season.”

Juve FC Says

Almost everyone can see that Rabiot has been superb this season, which is a good reason we should keep him in our group.

The Frenchman will continue to do well in Turin if he remains, but it will be hard to convince him to stay, considering that top European sides are willing to tempt him with big money offers.