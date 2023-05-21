Rabiot’s future remains tied to Juventus sports justice verdict

Adrien Rabiot’s future at Juventus remains uncertain as the midfielder enters the final weeks of his contract at the club.

Juve has been working on getting him on a new contract as soon as possible with the Black and Whites speaking with his entourage.

Rabiot has several conditions that must be met before he signs for any club and one of them is that the team must be playing in the Champions League.

This is where it becomes tricky for Juventus, as the Bianconeri could be out of the competition at the end of the term.

Max Allegri’s men will end this campaign inside the top two if they win their remaining games of the season, but the club faces a new threat of losing some points as a punishment for financial misdeeds.

If that happens, they might drop down on the league table and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the midfielder will leave the club.

It claims Rabiot’s future depends on the verdict Juve gets and if it relegates them from a Champions League spot, he will not stay.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our best players this season and we would want him to remain.

But as a free agent, he has the luxury of choosing from a list of top clubs worldwide, so it will be hard to make him remain without Champions League football.

Even if we qualify for the competition, Rabiot might prefer a new challenge for personal reasons.