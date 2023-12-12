While Juventus would like to extend their collaboration with Adrien Rabiot, the contract renewal could depend on several factors.

Last week, circulating reports claimed the midfielder had found an agreement with the club over another one-year extension.

However, the player’s mother/agent Veronique Rabiot rubbished these claims yesterday.

The 28-year-old has now cemented himself as an indispensable component in Max Allegri’s lineup, so the club would loathe to lose his services for free at the end of the season.

But as Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) explains, the player’s contract extension depends on a few aspects.

The source expects the two parties to resume their talks at a later stage during the season once the club’s situation becomes clearer.

First, Rabiot would like to be certain that Juventus will indeed feature in the Champions League next season. The 2022 World Cup finalist doesn’t intend to miss out on Europe’s elite club competition for a second year in a row.

Moreover, Allgeri’s fate could also play a vital role in the equation.

The midfielder shares a solid bond with the Bianconeri coach. Therefore, if the Livorno native were to stay for another season, this would boost the club’s chances of securing Rabiot’s services on a new deal.

As the source tells it, Allegri played a crucial role in convincing the Frenchman to stay at the club last season when his contract was about to expire.