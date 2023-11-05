Adrien Rabiot came close to a move to Manchester United at the beginning of last season, with Juventus having reached an agreement with the Premier League club for his transfer.

However, the Frenchman ultimately remained at Juventus after the two parties couldn’t come to terms on personal agreements.

Rabiot would go on to have one of his best seasons in the Bianconeri colours, and Juventus is now eager to secure his extension with the club.

Rabiot’s failed move to United created significant media attention, and some rumours suggested excessive demands from his camp played a role in the transfer falling through. However, his mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, have denied such rumours, refuting the notion that their demands were the cause of the transfer’s failure.

She said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“All false. United wanted to meet me to illustrate their interest in Adrien, but we never talked about money in detail because he quickly decided to stay in Turin. There was never a real negotiation and we have excellent relations with Manchester United.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot remaining with us became a blessing in disguise as he delivered his best performance on our books.

The Frenchman remains a key team member and we hope he stays fit for the rest of this term.