Juventus is eager to secure the continued presence of Adrien Rabiot in their squad beyond the current season. The midfielder has consistently been among the standout players for Juventus over the past two seasons.

Last term, Juventus opted for a one-year extension to Rabiot’s contract, a decision driven by their strong desire to retain his services. However, Juventus now aims to secure a more extended agreement with the French midfielder.

Rabiot, on the other hand, believes it is premature to commit to another contract at this time. Despite interest from Barcelona, who view him as a potential replacement for Gavi, Juventus is reluctant to part ways with Rabiot. The club remains confident that they can negotiate a new contract with him shortly.

However, the process has been slowed down by Rabiot’s mother, who also serves as his agent, reports Tuttomercatoweb. Both mother and son are not inclined to rush into a new deal, as they recently agreed to their current contract. Juventus is persistent in their efforts and hopes to reach an agreement with Rabiot soon.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a player we do not want to lose, but it is hard to believe he feels the same way about us.

The World Cup finalist might be running down his contract to try a new experience in the summer.