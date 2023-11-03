Adrien Rabiot surprisingly signed a new contract with Juventus in the last campaign, and his mother, who also serves as his agent, has provided details about that decision.

The last two seasons have been Rabiot’s best in black and white, as the Frenchman reached new heights as one of the top players in his position in Serie A.

In the summer, it seemed almost certain that he would leave Juve as he became a free agent, and several clubs expressed interest in adding him to their squad.

However, Juve pulled off a major coup and secured him on a new contract, but it was just a one-year deal.

Max Allegri and the club’s executives have been praised for convincing him to stay for one more season, but Veronique Rabiot has revealed that it was her idea for him to sign an extension for better pay.

She also commented on his move to Turin in 2019 when several clubs were interested in adding him to their squad after he ran down his contract at PSG.

She said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It was my idea (to sign a new deal). At the beginning Juve didn’t agree, but I got an extra season with a substantial increase. It was a renewal innovative”.

On his 2019 transfer, she added, “Juve had literally been chasing him for years. I found the Juventus emissaries everywhere, outside the stadiums, in the stands. Allegri really wanted it and with Federico Cherubini, there is a very cordial and professional relationship.”

