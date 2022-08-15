Rabiot’s move to Manchester United is now at risk of breaking down

Juventus faces a real prospect of being stuck with Adrien Rabiot for another season as the midfielder’s move to Manchester United is stalling.

They have placed the Frenchman on the transfer market, and they recently reached an agreement with United over his sale.

He is now speaking to the English club to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Rabiot joined Juve as a free agent, and the Bianconeri are happy to make some money from his transfer.

However, a report on Calciomercatoweb claims the negotiations have stalled, and United are even considering an alternative to him.

Their latest target is Moises Caicedo of Brighton, and they could abandon the pursuit of Rabiot if they find a breakthrough in talks to sign the 20-year-old.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot needs to leave, and this is the closest we have come to selling him.

The midfielder should know that he will struggle to play if he stays, and that should push him to move to England.

However, we cannot force him out, and he might target becoming a free agent next summer, which would fetch him a huge sign-on fee.

Hopefully, United will stay in the talks and find a solution to the impasse.