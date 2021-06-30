Rabiot’s mum attacks Pogba’s family after France’s Euro 2020 exit

The mother and agent of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Veronique, was displeased that France was dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland because of a mistake by Paul Pogba and a Kylian Mbappe missed penalty.

She went on the attack at the families of both players because of that, RMC Sports reports.

France had been favourite to win the competition and they went into the game against the Swiss side with one of the strongest squads in the competition.

They led the Swiss by two goals inside the last ten minutes of the game, but a mistake by Pogba enabled their opponents to draw level late on.

Both teams couldn’t find a winner in extra time and the game headed into penalties.

The Swiss emerged victorious because Kylian Mbappe missed his spot-kick after both nations had been perfect from the spot.

It was a terrible end to a campaign that France had hoped to go one better than they did at Euro 2016 when they reached the final and lost to Portugal.

Veronique was least pleased by those two mistakes and clashed with the family of both players.

She reportedly called them out and urged Mbappe’s family to “reframe him and make him less arrogant”