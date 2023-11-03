Juventus is keen on Adrien Rabiot signing a new contract, extending his stay with the club beyond this season.

French midfielder Rabiot agreed to a contract extension in the previous transfer window after letting his previous contract run down, and Juventus is eager to keep him.

In their eagerness to retain him, Juventus agreed to a one-year extension to meet his wishes and make him happy.

Nevertheless, Juventus does not want to see Rabiot leave at the end of this season and has been working on securing a longer-term deal for several weeks.

Rabiot, on the other hand, has not yet given his approval and is currently focused on helping the team achieve success in a crucial season.

His mother, Veronique, who also serves as his agent, has stated that it is too early to discuss his future at this point.

She said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s too early to talk about it. At the right moment we will weigh everything up and, in the end, Adrien will decide as always.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an amazing player for us in the last two terms and we certainly should think about the future with him in the picture.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career and we deserve to enjoy his best in Turin.