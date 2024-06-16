Juventus remains keen to keep Adrien Rabiot and has made that clear since the start of last season, but they risk losing him before Euro 2024 ends.

The midfielder signed a new one-year deal at the end of the 2022/2023 season, even though Juve wanted him to sign a longer contract.

He has remained one of their key players, and the Bianconeri are certain their team needs him.

Thiago Motta, the new Juventus manager, wishes to work with Rabiot, but Juve will not wait forever. Rabiot’s contract with the club expires at the end of this month.

The Bianconeri have sent an offer to his camp for consideration and are waiting for his response.

However, Cristiano Giuntoli is also looking at alternative players in case they cannot secure Rabiot on a new deal.

Tuttojuve reveals he has placed Nice’s Khephren Thuram and AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana on a standby list.

If it becomes clear that Rabiot is leaving, he will sign one of these French midfielders as his replacement.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Rabiot has still not signed a new deal, and we have to hand him an ultimatum now so that we can know where we stand.