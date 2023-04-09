Rabiot’s scoring charts and the most interesting stats from Lazio-Juventus

Yesterday, Juventus suffered their sixth defeat in the Serie A campaign, falling short in a 1-2 loss against Lazio in the Italian capital.

Adrien Rabiot canceled Sergej Milinkovic Savic’s opener, but Mattia Zaccagni sealed the win in favor of the home side from a wonderful team effort.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered on Saturday night.

The Bianconeri have only lost two of their last 15 contests in all competitions. Ironically, both came at the Olimpico Stadium (against Roma and Lazio).

The Biancocelesti have emerged victorious over the Old Lady in a Serie A contest for the first time since December 2019.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have only conceded five league goals in the first half this season, two of which came against Juventus (Moise Kean in the reverse fixture and Rabiot last night).

Rabiot has now scored 10 goals in all competitions this term. The Frenchman is the lone central midfielder to achieve this feat amongst Serie A players.

Moreover, no midfielder in the Top Five European leagues has scored more goals than Rabiot since February. The former PSG man has five strikes to his name, on par with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.