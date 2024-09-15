Juventus and Inter are preparing for what could be an intense tug-of-war for the services of Lille striker Jonathan David.

It certainly won’t be the first time these two blood rivals go toe-to-toe on the transfer market.

In recent years, the Bianconeri prevailed on several occasions, managing to beat the Nerazzurri for the signatures of Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal and Tiago Djalo.

The latter happens to be a former teammate of David who is now running on his final contractual year with Lille.

The 24-year-old has no intention to pen a contract extension, so he’s leaving the Northern French club at the end of the season as a free agent, unless he ends up sealing a January switch like Djalo.

According to Sport Mediaset via IlBianconero, Inter president Beppe Marotta has already made initial contact with the player’s entourage.

The reigning Italian champions would like to secure the Canadian’s services on a pre-contract in the winter, paving the way for his arrival at Appiano Gentile next summer. In other words, they would like to replicate the same pattern adopted for the acquisitions of Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski.

Nevertheless, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to put up a fight. Lille will be one of the Old Lady’s eight opponents in the Champions League stage, so the Italians will have the opportunity to scout him up-close-and-personel.

David has been plying his trade with the Ligue 1 side since 2020. He has now established himself as one of the finest bombers in the French top flight. He has also recently become the shared all-time leading goalscorer for the Canadian national team.