Race for the Champions League: Atalanta could replace Juventus in the top four

Juventus is struggling this season, and it could lead to disastrous consequences at the end of the campaign.

The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of the term, and it could even get worse if they don’t return to winning ways soon.

These are early days in all competitions, but Juve has a better chance of playing in the Europa League knockout stages than in the Champions League after just two matches in the competition.

That will not be the club’s worst fear, considering the balance of power seems to have shifted in Serie A as well.

The Bianconeri are not in the top four currently, with Atalanta and Napoli sitting in the top-two spots on the league table.

Napoli always competed for a top-four spot, but Atalanta finished outside the European places last season.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team seems refreshed, and they are now in the league’s top-two spot after earning some huge results.

Tuttojuve warns Juventus could struggle to get into the top four now, and La Dea is their likely replacement.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the top clubs in the world, but we are punching below our weight at the moment.

It seems as though we have time, but everything could change fast, and we might struggle to catch up with the teams above us if we don’t get back to form soon enough.