Juventus are reportedly in contact with Racing Santander who are interested in acquiring the services of Facundo Gonzalez.

The Bianconeri are in the middle of a feisty deadline day, as several operations are being finalised. The club is expected to announce the signings of RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda and LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova. The two players arrived this morning at Continassa to undergo their medicals.

On the other hand, Nicolas Gonzalez is finalising his transfer to Atletico Madrid. Nevertheless, the Argentinian winger might not be the only Gonzalez to leave the Serie A giants on deadline day.

Juventus keen to offload Facundo Gonzalez

While it may not be the most compelling transfer story, Juventus are keen to offload Facundo Gonzalez, whose contract will expire next summer.

The 22-year-old returned from an unsuccessful loan spell at Feyenoord, so he hasn’t been able to attract too many suitors. In recent weeks, he was linked with a move to Genoa, but a deal never materialised.

(Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the Uruguayan defender could end up returning to Spain through the gates of Racing Santander.

According to JuventusNews24, the Spanish side has opened talks with the Turin-based giants, as the two clubs seek a deadline-day agreement.

Real Santander working on signing Facundo Gonzalez

This would be a return to Spain for the left-footed defender who rose through the ranks of Valencia before sealing a transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2023 following his World Cup heroics with Uruguay U20. He would leave the Bianconeri without making a single competitive appearance for the club.

For their part, Santander are determined to bolster their squad as they’re gunning for a promotion to LaLiga at the end of the season.

They currently lead the Segunda Division table with a perfect record after three rounds.