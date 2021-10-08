Racists could now be expelled from all Italian stadiums if found guilty

Racists who abuse players on the pitch could be banned from all stadiums in Italy, according to reports.

Previously, a racist is banned from his team’s stadium, but that hasn’t been effective in stopping racial abuses on players.

The Legia assembly will meet today and Il Mattino, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims they are proposing a nationwide ban on fans who are found guilty of racism.

The latest development comes following the renewed efforts by racists at some clubs, including Juventus, to make some of their opponent’s players uncomfortable by abusing them.

The authorities are now looking to clamp down on them and they are looking to effect a stronger punishment that will successfully discourage other abusers.

The report says Fiorentina is still waiting for their punishment after a number of their fans abused some Napoli stars in their last match.

We expect them to be punished and La Viola could also ban the guilty fans from their stadium.

However, the Legia assembly wants them to never attend a football match in Italy again, and in that way discourage others from further abusing players.

Some Juve fans had abused AC Milan goalkeeper, Mike Maignan when both clubs met at the Allianz Stadium earlier in the season, but the Bianconeri remains clear that no racist should support them.