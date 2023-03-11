Radja Nainggolan says Juventus always get help in games

Former AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has commented on Juventus and claims sometimes they get help from officials in matches.

The Bianconeri remain the biggest club in Italy and has dominated the domestic game for several seasons.

People envy them as they win, and sometimes it creates controversy, with Nainggolan becoming the latest player to discuss it.

The Belgian said via Il Bianconero:

“They were strong, but they didn’t win just for skill: they were facilitated. In 2014 with Roma, we lost 3-2, with two penalties out of the area”.

Juve FC Says

No club in the world does not have controversial moments, but sometimes when it involves a big club, it becomes exaggerated.

This happens with Juve, and we are used to it, but it should not affect our performance.

Our players work very hard to achieve the best results, so it makes no sense when someone says officials help us to win.

But Nainggolan is entitled to his opinion at the end of the day, even though it is unimportant.

We just need to focus on ourselves in the remaining weeks of the season because that is the only way we can win as many points as we want before it finishes.