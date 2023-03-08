Radu Dragusin completes permanent Genoa transfer: The figures

On the back of his 30th appearance this season, Radu Dragusin has triggered a permanent transfer from Juventus to Genoa. The young Romanian rose to fame during his time in Turin, making his first team debut during Andrea Pirlo’s reign (2020/21).

Last season, the defender spent his campaign on loan between Sampdoria and Salernitana without finding great success. But this term, he has swiftly established himself as a stalwart for the Grifone who are gunning for an immediate return to Serie A.

The 21-year-old has already featured in 28 Serie B matches this season, scoring three goals in the process. He also made a couple of Coppa Italia appearances, raising his total tally to 30 matches.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus will collect five million euros from the player’s sale, in addition to 1.8 million related to add-ons.

Juve FC say

Despite being one of the best young defenders at the club, Juventus perhaps dropped the ball too soon on Dragusin. In fairness, the Romanian didn’t look exceptional last campaign in Serie A, but it was arguably part of the learning process.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will collect a decent paycheck and still have other exciting defenders in their youth ranks, including 17-year-old Dean Huijsen.