Former Juventus youth player Radu Dragusin’s name came up as someone who loaned money to Nicolo Fagioli to help fund his betting habit, and the response from the defender’s agent sheds light on the situation.

Fagioli is currently serving a seven-month ban for violating betting regulations and admitted to borrowing money from Dragusin to settle some of his gambling debts. He found himself deeply entangled in the problem, prompting him to seek financial assistance on multiple occasions to keep his illegal betting activities under wraps.

When Fagioli mentioned Dragusin’s involvement, it raised questions about whether the Genoa player was aware of his betting issues and whether he should have reported them, potentially putting himself at risk.

However, Dragusin’s agent clarified that his client was unaware that the money he lent was being used to settle gambling debts.

“Radu is not guilty of anything,” agent Florin Manea told Sportitalia as quoted by Football Italia.

“Fagioli even asked the shop where he got the watch to give him a receipt. Radu did not know what the watch was really got and Fagioli only asked him for a loan once.

“Radu was kept in the dark about everything and is very sad to hear of Fagioli’s problems, but he is not involved.”

Juve FC Says

Dragusin was clearly just being a friend and teammate to Fagioli, which is what anyone could do.

As long as he has not placed a bet before, the Romanian should not be afraid of anything.