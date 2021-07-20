Radu Dragusin’s agent downplays Locatelli to Juventus reports

Recent reports moved to claim that Radu Dragusin was set to join Sassuolo as part of the deal to bring Manuel Locatelli to Juventus, but the defender’s agent has moved to deny such claims.

The Romanian is highly rated in Italy, and spent the vast majority of the previous campaign with the senior squad, albeit whilst making very few appearances, with the likes of Merih Demiral, Matthijs De Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Sassuolo have continually been linked with an interest in him however, and our recent links with a move for their midfielder Locatelli was always likely to link the two players futures.

While reports had claimed that Radu was now set to join the Neroverdi as part of the deal to sign the 23 year-old, Dragusin’s agent has moved to deny any such reports, claiming that no such conversation has been had with the young defender, nor his agent.

“Drăgușin didn’t say yes to anyone”, Florin Manea told TuttoJuve. “The player confirmed it to me a little while ago. Juve never contacted us to talk about a his possible exit. Should he do so, we are ready to discuss and evaluate the situation.”

If Dragusin is being considered as part of this deal, you would have imagined that the player may have been consulted at this point in negotiations, no?

