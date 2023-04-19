Rafa Benitez backs Juventus to win the Europa League

Former Napoli manager Rafa Benitez has backed Juventus to win the Europa League despite their current struggles and believes it could even serve as extra motivation for them to win the competition.

The black and whites have had a turbulent season both on and off the pitch, but they could still win the Europa League and Italian Cup, which will make the season a success.

The black and whites know these two competitions would give them an amazing chance to give something back to the fans after a terrible season.

There are tough clubs left in the Europa League, including AS Roma and Manchester United, yet Benitez believes Juve can win it.

While speaking about Roma and Juve’s chances of winning, he says via Tuttomercatoweb: “Both have other chances. Allegri and Mourinho know how to win. This year’s difficulties could give some more motivation to the bianconeri, because they know it is the only way to be happy with something.

“Are you Italian ahead in Europe? It is an excellent indication but it should happen for at least two years. The main aspect is continuity in corporate management, so as to always guarantee the international presence”.

Juve FC Says

Winning the Europa League will not be easy, but it is something we can achieve because of our manager.

Max Allegri has taken us to two Champions League finals in the last decade, so he knows how to do well in European competitions.

If his team wins this competition, it would be an amazing achievement and a fitting way to end the campaign.