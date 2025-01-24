Rafa Benitez has stressed the importance of Dusan Vlahovic’s goals for Juventus, as the Serbian forward continues to struggle for game time in recent weeks. Having been sidelined by injury earlier this season, Vlahovic has seen Nicolas Gonzalez step in as the starting striker at the Allianz Stadium.

While Gonzalez’s technical skills have brought a different dynamic to Juve’s attack, the Argentinian is not a prolific goal scorer. His ability to link up play and add fluidity to the attack has been valuable, but Juventus have missed the consistent goal threat that Vlahovic provides when he is fully fit. The Serbian is a natural focal point for the team’s forward line, and his presence ensures the side has a reliable outlet in front of goal. However, even with Vlahovic on the pitch, there is no guarantee he will always deliver the goals needed, though his overall contribution this season has been solid.

Juventus’ recent struggles in front of goal have become a talking point, especially after their draw against Club Brugge. Benitez, when asked about the Bianconeri’s form, pointed out that the absence of Vlahovic’s goals has hurt the team, both in domestic and European competition.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Benitez remarked: “They can’t do it in the league or even in Europe and so something needs to be recorded. Vlahovic could have been a factor, but he isn’t: if you don’t win, you lack goals and in this case, it’s his that would have been needed. He was out for a while, but I heard and read Thiago Motta then talk about technical choices: therefore, there are problems, which the pitch doesn’t hide. Now it will also depend a little on the pairings, but Juve would do well to beat Benfica to avoid very dangerous clashes.”

Vlahovic has been one of Juventus’ most important players, and while his performances could still improve, it is clear the team needs his goalscoring ability to avoid further struggles. If Gonzalez cannot start converting his opportunities, getting Vlahovic back into the starting lineup will be crucial for Juventus to reignite their form.