Rafa Benitez commented on Juventus’ upcoming Champions League match against RB Leipzig, highlighting what the Bianconeri could gain from a victory.

Thiago Motta is eager to make an impression in the competition, and the Juve coach knows that the test in Germany will be more challenging than their previous match against PSV.

Leipzig has performed well in both domestic and continental competitions for several seasons, and Juve may need to elevate their performance to secure a result in this game.

Benitez has been following Motta’s work at the Allianz Stadium and is impressed with how he has managed the team at Juventus.

The former Inter Milan manager said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He seems to be in control of the situation,”

Speaking about the match against Leipzig, he added: “If he manages to win, it will add self-esteem and points in the standings.”

Juve FC Says

Leipzig will be tougher nuts to crack, but our team keeps improving, and the tactical work Motta did to earn a win over the weekend shows that he is a manager whom we can trust to get the job done.

However, this is European football, and his tactics must be spot-on for his team to avoid a defeat in Germany.