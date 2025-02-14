Juventus remains in the top-four race, but it is tighter than ever, with Fiorentina, Lazio and AC Milan also competing for the final spot. As the season nears its conclusion, every match becomes increasingly significant, and the Bianconeri know they cannot afford any further slip-ups.

The men in black and white have some of the league’s best players, but their inconsistent form has put them in a poor state. Despite possessing a squad filled with talent and experience, Juve have struggled to maintain momentum, dropping crucial points in matches they were expected to win. This inconsistency has left them in a precarious position, fighting to secure a Champions League place rather than challenging for the league title.

Juve were tipped to win Serie A at the start of the campaign, with many expecting them to mount a serious challenge for the Scudetto. However, no one is talking about that at the moment because they have simply dropped too many points. Their inability to sustain a winning run has allowed their rivals to close the gap, turning what once seemed like a straightforward season into a tense battle for a top-four finish.

The men in black and white hope they can finish the season in a Champions League place and win the Coppa Italia. Achieving both objectives would be a significant accomplishment, given the challenges they have faced throughout the campaign. The opportunity to lift silverware while securing a return to Europe’s elite competition would mark a positive step forward for the club.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

This would be an amazing achievement for Thiago Motta in his first season at the club, and the gaffer is working hard to ensure that happens. Motta has faced significant pressure in his debut campaign, but he remains committed to guiding Juventus to success. His tactical approach and ability to motivate his players will be crucial in the decisive weeks ahead.

However, with competition for the UCL spots proving tough, some fans worry the team might not make it. The race remains unpredictable, and any slip-up could prove costly. The margins are slim, and Juventus must be at their best in every remaining fixture.

Rafa Benitez has now explained why he expects Juve to make it. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We need to be optimistic, without losing our realism. Juventus starts with a small but useful advantage, they can direct the game and have the right men, they found the goals of Kolo Muani, they have recovered Vlahovic, they have their own personality. And Milan and Atalanta in the return leg will have the chance to play at home, in front of their fans, they will feel their warmth, they will know how to use it.”

With experienced figures like Benitez backing Juventus to finish in the top four, there is confidence within the squad that they can achieve their goal. The players understand the importance of securing Champions League football for next season, and they are determined to deliver when it matters most. Every match from now until the end of the season will be crucial, and the team must rise to the challenge.