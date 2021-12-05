Rafa Benitez wants to do Juventus a favour and sign massive flop

Aaron Ramsey has been on the books of Juventus since 2019, yet his Serie A career has never taken off.

He was one of the coveted midfielders in Europe in his last season at Arsenal after helping the Premier League club to reach the final of the Europa League.

Juve had to see off competition from top European clubs by offering him a lucrative deal to join them.

The Welshman is yet to repay the faith shown in him and the Bianconeri is now keen to offload him.

They might get some help from England in the January transfer window.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, says Everton wants to sign him.

Rafa Benitez is under pressure at Goodison Park and believes the injury-prone midfielder can solve some of his team’s problems.

Juve FC Says

Juve would be more than happy to offload Ramsey at this point, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they send him to Everton for free.

The former Cardiff man is one reason Max Allegri’s second spell as manager has been frustrating.

Looking at the Juve squad, one would see top names, but their performance on the pitch doesn’t match their reputation.

Hopefully, Ramsey leaves by the new year and is replaced with a much better player.