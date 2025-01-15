AC Milan winger Rafa Leao has acknowledged that their upcoming game against Juventus this weekend will be a challenging encounter.

Juventus, who were eliminated from the Super Cup by AC Milan at the semi-final stage, are now eager to exact revenge for that loss. The game marked Sergio Conceicao’s debut as Juve’s coach, and he will look to build on the improvements his team has shown since then.

For Juventus, this match carries added significance as they aim to preserve their unbeaten run while halting Milan’s momentum under the boost of a new manager. It is shaping up to be one of the weekend’s most exciting fixtures, with fans expecting a thrilling 90 minutes.

Leao remains a key player for Milan and will be vital in their efforts to maintain their recent good form. Speaking about the fixture, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I always try to score goals, assists, help my team. It’s clear that when you score goals you always have confidence up high. I think that for the other games that are coming, the next one which is important for us, against a difficult opponent (Juventus, ed.), it will bring us confidence but not only individually. This victory has given everyone good confidence against Juventus and to go and win.”

Milan has shown strong form recently and will likely pose a tougher test than Atalanta, but Juventus will take confidence from their own improved performance in Bergamo. If the Bianconeri can replicate that level of play and maintain their focus, they stand a good chance of claiming victory in what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

This game will not only be a battle for points but also an opportunity for Juventus to establish themselves as a team capable of delivering results under pressure.