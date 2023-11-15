Paul Pogba’s failed drug test has placed the midfielder in trouble, but Juventus has moved on, and in the last few weeks, there has been hardly any news about him.

The Frenchman requested another test to be conducted on his samples, and it yielded the same result as the first one, confirming that he did take a banned substance.

Juve is providing as much support as they can, but there isn’t much the club can do, and everyone is waiting to see how long he will be banned.

Pogba could face a four-year ban, which would effectively end his playing career at the club.

The midfielder’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has now provided an update on his situation, stating that they are preparing an appeal.

She said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Pogba? We are working on an appeal, as a lawyer I know that it is a topic that must be treated on a legal level, but I always have hope. I will always be close to Paul, he is part of my life , and I’m grateful for the way he treats me and the respect he gives us.”

Juve FC Says

We wish Pogba the best, but at this stage, there is not much we can do as a club and we hope he gets a short ban.