According to his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, Khephren Thuram is prepared to take a significant step forward in his career and join a prominent team. Juventus has expressed interest in the French midfielder, who happens to be the son of former Juventus player Lilian Thuram.

The Bianconeri are actively pursuing Thuram, and there are expectations that a deal could be finalised at the conclusion of the current season. Thuram’s agent, Pimenta, maintains a positive relationship with Juventus, potentially providing the Bianconeri with an advantage in the negotiations.

While the move from Nice to Juventus represents a substantial progression in a footballer’s career, it’s acknowledged that such transitions can be challenging, and some players may find the adjustment to a big club like Juventus to be too early in their careers, risking a potential downturn in performance in Turin.

However, Pimenta is sure Thuram is prepared and says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We don’t want to force situations that work. I’ll give you an example: Khephren Thuram is ready for a big team, but I don’t know if Nice will let him go, he’s an important player for their team. We need to evaluate”.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been developing well at Nice and will join us as a fine talent. But Max Allegri may have to mould him into the ideal player for his team.

If Pimenta believes he is ready for a spell with us, she is probably right, as she has worked with many top players before now.