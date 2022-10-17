Kean
Rafaela Pimenta reminds us Moise Kean is still quite young

October 17, 2022

Moise Kean’s second spell at Juventus has been so poor the club must regret bringing him back to the Allianz Stadium on loan last season.

After developing him and selling him to Everton for a good sum, the Bianconeri felt he could be the answer to their goal-scoring problems last term and signed him back on a two-season loan deal.

The attacker’s second spell has been poor and he hardly plays now for the team, with Arkadiusz Milik presenting an extra competition for playing chances.

Kean is just 22, but the Azzurri star has been around the game for the last four years and it is hard to remember that.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has now defended the Italy international and says he had too much too soon, but he remains a good professional.

She said via Calciomercato:

“He is a boy, he emerged at sixteen, he earned a lot of money and may have confused him, but he is talented and good. At Juventus everyone agrees that he is a professional, they do not blame him for bad behavior. He is a boy who now only asks you to play. Sometimes you forget that he from 2000, but because he started early. Now he is becoming an adult, I tell him. Always.”

Juve FC Says

Kean is truly a youngster, but as Pimenta has admitted, he makes a lot of money, so he must deliver when he plays.

At 22, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are already delivering goals regularly for their employers and threatening the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

